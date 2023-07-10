Future 50 winners for 2023 announced

The 2023 Future 50 winners have added nearly 1,400 jobs in the Milwaukee region during the past three years.

Future 50 recognizes the fastest growing companies in southeastern Wisconsin. The program started in 1988 with the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce. The program returned in 2022 after a two-year hiatus with BizTimes Media taking the lead in planning the awards and MMAC remaining a partner.

To be part of the program, companies submit data on their employment and revenue since 2019. BizTimes then verifies information with each company’s accountant and banker. Each business is then ranked based on both their employment and sales growth over the past three years and expected growth this year.

“We’re excited to recognize this year’s group of Future 50 winners. These companies are creating jobs and fueling the growth of our region,” said Dan Meyer, publisher and owner of BizTimes Media. “As the region’s only locally-owned business media company, we’re proud to provide an objective measure of southeastern Wisconsin’s fastest growing companies.”

Collectively, this year’s Future 50 companies have 4,577 employees in the region, up 1,367 from 2020 and those businesses plan to add another 692 jobs by the end of the year. The 2023 Future 50 group reported $3.64 billion in sales, up $1.38 billion from 2020. The group expects a combined increase of 8.8% in sales this year.

Manufacturing firms make up a plurality of the 2023 Future 50 list with 16 of the spots. Another nine spots go to construction businesses and eight of the companies are in distribution, logistics or wholesale trade.

Here are the 2023 Future 50 winners (listed alphabetically):

Adventure Rock (Brookfield)

American Construction Services, Inc. (West Bend)

Arrow Sewing (Elkhorn)

Atomix Logistics (Milwaukee)

Automated Energy Solutions, Inc. (New Berlin)

Basic Metals, Inc. (Germantown)

Benz Metal Products, Inc. (Menomonee Falls)

Best Version Media (Brookfield)

Bevco Engineering Co. (Sussex)

Bliffert Lumber & Hardware (Oak Creek)

Briohn Building Corporation (Brookfield)

Central Standard Distillery (Milwaukee)

Color Ink, Inc. (Sussex)

Duffek Construction (Waukesha)

Edge Electric (Pewaukee)

Empower Electric (Waukesha)

Evans Transportation (Delafield)

Galbraith Carnahan Architects (Wauwatosa)

Gorilla Mill / Carbide Grinding Co., Inc. (Waukesha)

Great Lakes Industrial (Milwaukee)

IEWC (New Berlin)

Implecho, LLC (Pewaukee)

Kelmann Restoration (Wauwatosa)

Kesslers Diamond Center, Inc. (Germantown)

Koru Health LLC (Wauwatosa)

Lakeland Supply Inc. (Pewaukee)

Lauber Business Partners, Inc. (Milwaukee)

Lisbon Creek Systems (Brookfield)

Magellan Promotions (West Allis)

MARS Solutions Group (Waukesha)

Midwest Precision Molding (Lake Geneva)

MilwaukeeWarehouse (Milwaukee)

Moore Construction Services, LLC (Menomonee Falls)

MPE (Milwaukee)

Palmer Hamilton, LLC (Elkhorn)

PartsBadger, LLC (Cedarburg)

Pattyn North America (Sussex)

Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC (Milwaukee)

QPS Employment Group (Brookfield)

River Run (Milwaukee)

RJ Schinner (Menomonee Falls)

Stamm Technologies / Stamm Media (Milwaukee)

TKO Miller, LLC (Milwaukee)

Total Mechanical, Inc. (Pewaukee)

Valor Technologies, LLC (Milwaukee)

Vizance (Hartland)

Vyron (Waukesha)

WeldFab Manufacturing (Slinger)

WOLTER, INC. (Brookfield)

Xiogenix (Muskego)

This year’s Future 50 honorees will be recognized at a luncheon on Sept. 22 at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. Attendees will hear from the five fastest growing companies in a panel discussion moderated by MMAC senior vice president Dale Kooyenga. To register, visit biztimes.com/future50

Old National Bank is the presenting sponsor of the Future 50 program.