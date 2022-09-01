Frontdesk names new CEO

Milwaukee-based Frontdesk, a short-term apartment rental company, has announced the appointment of Jesse DePinto as the new CEO of the organization. DePinto was previously the chief product officer and is a co-founder of Frontdesk. He replaces past CEO and co-founder Kyle Weatherly, who is stepping down and taking on a new role as board director.
In a Thursday announcement, Weatherly said it was always a part of the plan for DePinto to eventually take over and lead the company.
“Jesse has been leading the day-to-day operations for some time, so, more than anything, this is simply our job titles catching up with reality,” Weatherly said. “Today is an exciting inflection point in the company’s history, and Jesse’s arrival into the CEO role marks a turning point that we are entering a new phase of growth for the company.”
DePinto and Weatherly founded Frontdesk in 2017 and have since expanded the company into over 30 markets and 150 locations. Most recently, Frontdesk announced the acquisition of several new properties from a shuttered competitor in San Francisco. Frontdesk was named to the Inc. 5000 listof fastest growing companies in America for a second year in a row this year.
“As we look toward the next five years, we are now even more excited about the generational opportunity ahead, and Frontdesk's leadership position in the burgeoning short-term rental and flexible living category,” said DePinto in a LinkedIn post. “As the world becomes more digital and more flexible, the need for our product has never been greater to the world. We aim to provide a hospitality-grade living and travel experience that empowers and inspires all to seek greater opportunities, wherever those might be.”