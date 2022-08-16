50 Wisconsin companies make 2022 Inc. 5000 list

A total of 50 Wisconsin companies made the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in America. Inc. magazine unveiled the list today.

The top Wisconsin company on the list is Verona-based Chi-Matic, a provider of revenue cycle technology consulting services for health systems. Ranked at #347 on the Inc. 5000 list, Chi-Matic had a three-year growth rate of 1,670%, according to Inc. magazine.

The top-ranked southeastern Wisconsin company on the list is Franklin-based Managecore, a provider of SAP technical managed services, public cloud solutions and Basis managed services. Ranked #488 on the Inc. 5000 list, Managecore had a three-year growth rate of 1,266%, according to Inc. magazine.

Founded in 2016, Managecore raised $1.24 million in an initial funding round. The company raised another $751,000 by late 2017.

There are 19 companies located in southeastern Wisconsin on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, down from 21 last year.

Statewide there were 53 companies on the Inc. 5000 list last year, and 54 in 2020.

Here is the complete list of Wisconsin companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list: