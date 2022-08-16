50 Wisconsin companies make 2022 Inc. 5000 list

Last updated on August 16th, 2022 at 01:21 pm
A total of 50 Wisconsin companies made the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in America. Inc. magazine unveiled the list today.
The top Wisconsin company on the list is Verona-based Chi-Matic, a provider of revenue cycle technology consulting services for health systems. Ranked at #347 on the Inc. 5000 list, Chi-Matic had a three-year growth rate of 1,670%, according to Inc. magazine.
The top-ranked southeastern Wisconsin company on the list is Franklin-based Managecore, a provider of SAP technical managed services, public cloud solutions and Basis managed services. Ranked #488 on the Inc. 5000 list, Managecore had a three-year growth rate of 1,266%, according to Inc. magazine.
Founded in 2016, Managecore raised $1.24 million in an initial funding round. The company raised another $751,000 by late 2017.
There are 19 companies located in southeastern Wisconsin on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, down from 21 last year.
Statewide there were 53 companies on the Inc. 5000 list last year, and 54 in 2020.
Here is the complete list of Wisconsin companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list:
- 347. Chi-Matic, Verona
- 488. Managecore, Franklin
- 494. Lost Boys Interactive, Madison
- 617. Fetch Rewards, Madison
- 700. Midwest Heating & Cooling, Mukwonago
- 904. Creative Marketing Resources, Milwaukee
- 957. Frontdesk, Milwaukee
- 1,125. vChief, Middleton
- 1,181. Ready Rebound, Milwaukee
- 1,254. American Tent, Green Bay
- 1,268. Agency Elevation, Freedom
- 1,315. Rollout Connection, River Falls
- 1,363. Octopi, Waunakee
- 1,389. Evergreen Healthcare Partners, Middleton
- 1,531. ALL IT USA, Wausau
- 1,547. Proforma Advantage Systems, Janesville
- 1,718. FAB Nutrition, St. Francis
- 1,726. 5G Benefits, Fond du Lac
- 1,799. Enthusiast Enterprises, Appleton
- 2,010. VRX Media Group, Milwaukee
- 2,136. Cailleo Properties, Green Bay
- 2,254. Knupp & Watson & Wallman, Madison
- 2,373. Terra Translations, Madison
- 2,427. MARS Solutions Group, Waukesha
- 2,482. DSG Outerwear, Monona
- 2,578. Sanitary Fittings, Muskego
- 2,663. The Boutique Hub, Onalaska
- 2,687. Kyle Enterprises, Delavan
- 2,818. EmPower HR, Milwaukee
- 2,922. Badger Brothers Moving, Madison
- 2,985. Delta Defense, West Bend
- 3,274. MERIT CRO, Madison
- 3,378. Landro Realty, Kimberly
- 3,558. Continuus Technologies, Milwaukee
- 3,736. Class Experts Group, Mequon
- 3,779. Deville Technologies USA, Kenosha
- 3,809. Titus Talent Strategies, Milwaukee
- 3,811. MLG Holding Company, Brookfield
- 3,823. Black-Haak Heating, Greenville
- 3,824. Carnivore Meat Company, Green Bay
- 4,294. Packer Fastener & Supply, Green Bay
- 4,317. Headway, Green Bay
- 4,421. Nota3D, Mount Pleasant
- 4,501. Berndt CPA, Madison
- 4,569. Knothe & Bruce Architects, Middleton
- 4,687. Weidert Group, Appleton
- 4,784. Enviro-Safe Resource Recovery, Germantown
- 4,854. FarWell Project Advisors, Madison
- 4,958. Cardinal Heating & Air Conditioning, Sun Prairie
- 4,979. Northwood Industries, Hayward