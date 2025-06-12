Brookfield-based RF Technologies acquired by Austin-based private equity firm

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Brookfield-based RF Technologies (RFT), a developer and manufacturer of security and safety systems for the health care market, has been acquired by Austin-based SRM Equity Partners for an undisclosed price.

"We've pioneered technologies that have transformed how safety and care are delivered across health care, senior living, and beyond," said Glen Jonas, founder of RFT. "By listening to our customers, empowering our teams, and staying true to our mission, we've helped caregivers deliver better care. Our leaders Ryan Beal, Jeff Aulds, and Bob Metzler have been instrumental in positioning us for continued growth and it's been a privilege to see them lead with purpose and vision. With SRM Equity Partners, I believe we've found the right partner to honor our legacy and accelerate what comes next."

RF Technologies has provided real-time location systems since 1987. The company’s suite of offerings includes CODE ALERT, which provides nurse call, fall detection, and wander management; SAFE PLACE, designed for patient, staff, and asset protection; HELP ALERT, a staff duress system; and SENSATEC, a line of advanced fall management products.

RFT's Brookfield headquarters has more than 140 software and hardware engineering, product development, and manufacturing employees.

Jonas will remain involved with the company as non-executive chairman, advising SRM and the RFT Board on strategic direction and vision.

Beal will continue as chief operating officer, joined by Aulds as chief revenue officer and Metzler as chief technology officer.

Fausto Lucero, principal at SRM Equity Partners, will assume the role of president of RF Technologies.