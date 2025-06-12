Log In
Technology

Brookfield-based RF Technologies acquired by Austin-based private equity firm

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
The RF Technologies office in Brookfield. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
The RF Technologies office in Brookfield. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
Brookfield-based RF Technologies (RFT), a developer and manufacturer of security and safety systems for the health care market, has been acquired by Austin-based SRM Equity Partners for an undisclosed price. “We’ve pioneered technologies that have transformed how safety and care are delivered across health care, senior living, and beyond,” said Glen Jonas, founder of RFT.

