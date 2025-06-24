Greenix Pest Control acquires Rove Pest Control’s Milwaukee location

Orem, Utah-based Greenix Pest Control, a provider of sustainable pest control solutions, has acquired the Rove Pest Control office located at 756 N. 35th St. in Milwaukee.

After acquiring the Milwaukee office, Greenix has expanded its service area into 19 states. Greenix has more than 1,000 employees across the United States.

“This partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence and customer well-being,” said Rob Greer, chief operations officer at Rove Pest Control. “We are confident in Greenix’s ability to not only uphold the high standards we’ve established in the Milwaukee community, but to elevate them further with their innovative and sustainable approaches. This transition allows Rove to focus more intentionally on strategic expansion in our other service areas, a significant step in our company’s journey.”

Greenix offers pest control solutions including general pest, rodent removal, mosquito and tick management and specialty services like bed bugs. The company plans to continue expanding throughout the Midwest.

“We’re excited to welcome Rove to the Greenix family. Their passion for protecting homes and delivering exceptional service perfectly reflects our values,” said Bob Nilsen, chairman and CEO of Greenix. “This partnership enables us to strengthen our presence in the Milwaukee area while continuing to uphold the highest standards in sustainable pest control.”