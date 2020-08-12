40 Wisconsin companies make 2020 Inc. 5000 list

Forty Wisconsin companies made the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in America. Inc. magazine unveiled its 2020 picks for the list this morning.

Madison-based Fetch Rewards, which ranked #68 on the Inc. 5000 list in 2019, is the highest-ranked Wisconsin company on the 2020 list at #116 this year.

This is the second time that Fetch Rewards has made the list.

Founded in 2013, Fetch Rewards is an app that asks users to upload pictures of their grocery receipts in return for points that can be redeemed for rewards at those retailers. The startup has partnerships with thousands of grocery stores including Kroger, Costco, Aldi, CVS and Target.

As of 2018, the app had been downloaded 1 million times nationwide and the company had 60 employees.

Late last year, Fetch Rewards raised $25 million from investors, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Filing. The company planned to use the funds to double its staff from 110 to 220 employees and capitalize on new users and partnerships, according to news reports.

The company has a 3-year growth rate of 3,160%, according to Inc. magazine.

Wisconsin had 49 companies on the Inc. 5000 list in 2019.

Here’s the complete list of Wisconsin companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list:

• 116. Fetch Rewards, Madison

• 164. The Boutique Hub, Onalaska

• 182. DynaVap, Deforest

• 190. SwanLeap, Madison

• 202. extraktLAB, Saint Croix Falls

• 277. Corlife, De Pere

• 311. GrocerKey, Madison

• 491. VRX Media Group, Hartland

• 578. AkitaBox, Madison

• 703. Badger Brothers Moving, Madison

• 918. Headway, Green Bay

• 1,165. Coulee Techlink, Holmen

• 1,176. Octopi Brewing, Waunakee

• 1,439. EyeKor, Madison

• 1,465 Gold Standard Telecom, Madison

• 1,467. Continental Mapping Consultants, Sun Prairie

• 1,514. Anodyne, Milwaukee

• 1,965. Gear Up 2 Go, Appleton

• 2,007. Daymakers Moving, Hudson

• 2,138. N1 Critical Technologies, Janesville

• 2,182. 7Summits, Milwaukee

• 2,229. Geneva Supply, Delavan

• 2,241. Carnivore Meat Company, Green Bay

• 2,413. Remedy Analytics, Milwaukee

• 2,420. Enthusiast Enterprises Inc., Appleton

• 2498. The Digital Ring, Madison

• 2,606. FarWell, Madison

• 2,698. Avid Risk Solutions, Middleton

• 2,739. Intelligent Video Solutions, Waukesha

• 2,976. Delta Defense, West Bend

• 3,161. Landro Fox Cities Realty, Kimberly

• 3,347. NorthStar Restoration Services, Wausau

• 3,377. Continuus Technologies, Milwaukee

• 3,389. Millennium, Delavan

• 3,413. GEM Manufacturing, Kenosha

• 3,598. Revive Restoration, Madison

• 3,749. Rock Solid Stabilization, Genoa City

• 3,750. Titus Talent Strategies, Milwaukee

• 3,842. Berndt CPA, Madison

• 3,923. Approyo, Brookfield