49 Wisconsin companies make 2019 Inc. 5000 list

There are 49 Wisconsin companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in America. The list was released today by Inc. magazine.

Madison-based logistics technology company SwanLeap, which was ranked #1 on the Inc. 5000 list in 2018, is the highest-ranked Wisconsin company on the 2019 list, checking in at #35 this year.

This is the third time SwanLeap has been on the Inc. 5000 list. It was ranked #55 in 2017.

“To be named for a third time among America’s greatest entrepreneurs is an unspeakable honor,” said SwanLeap chief executive officer and co-founder Brad Hollister, “Finding ourselves at the number one spot for 2018 brought a lot of validation to our team’s hard work. Continuing on the list for a third year speaks to the maturity and long term offering that SwanLeap brings to the world of supply chain.”

Founded in 2013, SwanLeap had $162.6 million in revenue in 2018 and a three-year growth rate of 6,383%, according to Inc. magazine. The company has 38 employees.

Hollister was the keynote speaker at the Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards Luncheon at the 2019 BizExpo conference, held on May 30 and presented by BizTimes Media.

Another Inc. 5000 company will be featured at an upcoming BizTimes Media event. Waukesha-based Connoils ranked #1354 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list. The company had $21.3 million in revenue in 2018 and a three-year growth rate of 305%, according to Inc. magazine. Stacy Peterson, president and CEO will be one of the featured speakers at the ninth annual BizTimes Next Generation Manufacturing Summit on Oct. 9. Taking place at the Wisconsin Manufacturing & Technology Show, the event will focus on the connections shaping the future for manufacturers, including connections to other companies, between machines, across markets and economies and to the future workforce.

Wisconsin had 43 companies on the Inc. 5000 list in 2018.

Here’s the complete list of Wisconsin companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list: