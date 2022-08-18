Frontdesk continues rapid growth with acquisition of properties from shuttered competitor

Milwaukee-based Frontdesk, a short-term apartment rental company, is continuing to show it is one of the top competitors in the industry with the acquisition of several properties from one of its now shuttered competitors. Jesse…

Want to Read More? We're having a flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes right now for only $5 per month ... over 40% off our normal rate. Become an Insider Now Limited time offer. New subscribers only. Already an Insider? Log In