Foxconn hit with another employee lawsuit

Another former employee of Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group's Mount Pleasant complex has filed a civil lawsuit against the company. This lawsuit alleges FII USA Inc., doing business as Foxconn, has violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.
A Kenosha man, who was previously an assembly operator at the company’s Mount Pleasant complex, alleges Foxconn failed to provide him with reasonable accommodations for his learning disability and created a hostile working environment against him because of his disabilities.
The man is a qualified individual under Title 1 of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and has a severe learning disability, according to the lawsuit. From the time he was hired in July of 2022, the man was able to perform his duties as an assembly operator without accommodation for his learning disability. However, when the man was reassigned -- without his request -- to the position of warehouse associate, the man found he was unable to perform his new duties, according to the lawsuit.
"Foxconn knew (the man) could not handle the duties of the job with his disabilities and that this failure to be able to perform the duties without accommodations was impossible," the complaint states.
The complaint states when the man notified his direct supervisor of his difficulties in his new role, the company refused his request to return to his past job. One of the man’s co-workers allegedly began acting in a “harassing manner” toward him. This included the woman raising her voice at him and disparaging him for his inability to learn his new job, according to the complaint.
After he filed a formal complaint against his co-worker with Foxconn’s human resources department, the complaint was dismissed. A series of follow-up emails to his supervisor regarding the “stress of the hostile work environment” were met with no response, according to the lawsuit
“At this time, we are currently looking into the matter and as a company policy Foxconn does not comment on human resource related issues," said Foxconn Technology Group in a statement Wednesday.
This lawsuit comes a little over two weeks after former Foxconn employee Scotty Allen also sued the company, alleging Foxconn shaved time from employees’ weekly timesheets and failed to pay them for the actual time worked.
The man involved in the latest lawsuit is seeking the recovery of lost wages and additional compensatory damages.