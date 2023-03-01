Foxconn hit with another employee lawsuit

Foxconn's Mount Pleasant campus in August 2021. Photo credit: Curtis Waltz, aerialscapes.com

Another former employee of Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group‘s Mount Pleasant complex has filed a civil lawsuit against the company. This lawsuit alleges FII USA Inc., doing business as Foxconn, has violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. A Kenosha man, who was previously an assembly operator at the company’s Mount Pleasant complex, alleges Foxconn failed to

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

