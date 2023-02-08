Former Foxconn employee sues company, alleges time was shaved off employees’ timesheets

By
-
An aerial image of the Foxconn site, taken Oct. 4.
An aerial image of the Foxconn site, taken Oct. 4. Credit: Curtis Waltz | .aerialscapes.com

A former employee at Foxconn Technology Group‘s Mount Pleasant complex is suing the Taiwan-based company and alleging it operated an unlawful compensation system that failed to pay hourly employees for the true amount of time that they worked. A complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court’s Eastern District of Wisconsin against FII USA Inc. –

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display