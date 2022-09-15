Former Potawatomi Hotel & Casino CFO hired by The Bartolotta Restaurants

The Bartolotta Restaurants
has named Sheryl Bunker
as the company’s new chief financial officer.
A veteran finance and accounting executive, Bunker has nearly 40 years of leadership experience, including the past seven years as CFO of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee.
In her new role, Bunker will oversee financial operations for the Milwaukee-based restaurant and catering venue operator.
"In our search for a CFO, Sheryl immediately rose to the top of our list, as she brings a track record of success combined with a reputation for being an approachable, knowledgeable and, importantly, respected leader," said chef, co-founder and owner Paul Bartolotta.
Approaching its 30th year in business, the restaurant group is looking to expand its business operations, said Bartolotta, and Bunker will help lead that effort "successfully and responsibly, while improving our efficiency and helping us achieve our short and long-term strategic goals."
Prior to joining The Bartolotta Restaurants, Bunker worked her way up the ranks at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino after joining the company in 2008 as director of accounting. She was named CFO in 2015, and briefly served as interim
chief executive officer and general manager from April to July, 2021, between the departure
of former head Rodney Ferguson and appointment of current CEO and GM Dominic Ortiz
.
Throughout her career, Bunker has served in key finance and leadership roles for American Society for Quality, IKON Office Solutions, Standard Electric Supply Co., Johnson Brass and Machine Foundry, Ransomes Inc. and Price Waterhouse.
"Living here in Milwaukee, you can’t help but be in awe of The Bartolotta Restaurants and its unwavering commitment to the community," said Bunker. "The company is positioned for a bright future with tremendous growth potential, and I am thrilled to bring my experience and perspective to the executive team."
Bunker assumes her role as the group moves forward on the newest addition to its 17-property portfolio: The Commodore
restaurant and catering venue will open next summer on Nagawicka Lake in Delafield, breathing new life into a historic waterfront property that previously housed Weissgerber’s Seven Seas Restaurant for nearly 40 years. BizTimes recently caught up with Paul Bartolotta to get the details. Read the Q&A here
.