Former Potawatomi Hotel & Casino CFO hired by The Bartolotta Restaurants

The Bartolotta Restaurants has named Sheryl Bunker as the company’s new chief financial officer. A veteran finance and accounting executive, Bunker has nearly 40 years of leadership experience, including the past seven years as CFO…

Want to Read More? We're having a flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes right now for only $5 per month ... over 40% off our normal rate. Become an Insider Now Limited time offer. New subscribers only. Already an Insider? Log In