Potawatomi Hotel & Casino CFO named interim CEO and GM

The Forest County Potawatomi Community has named Sheryl Schnering as interim chief executive officer and general manager of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee. Schnering currently serves as the chief financial officer of Potawatomi Hotel…

Schnering currently serves as the chief financial officer of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. She has worked there for 13 years, including the last six as CFO.

“Sheryl has been an integral part of our team at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino for well over a decade. She has been with us throughout our growth and has helped us successfully navigate through this pandemic,” said Ned Daniels, Jr., chairman of the Forest County Potawatomi Community. “Sheryl has been nothing short of exceptional during her tenure at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, and we know that success will continue while we transition to the next era of our operations.”

Schnering replaces Rodney Ferguson who recently stepped down to take a position in Virginia.

Prior to joining PHC, Schnering spent 25 years working in finance with several Wisconsin-based companies and organizations.

The Forest County Potawatomi Community is currently conducting a national search for new CEO/General Manager of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.