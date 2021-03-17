Rodney Ferguson stepping down as head of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

Rodney Ferguson is resigning as general manager and chief executive of the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee to take another job in Virginia.

Ferguson’s last day with Potawatomi will be April, according to a news release.

He will be returning to his home state after accepting an opportunity to help develop and manage a new casino being undertaken by the Pamunkey Indian Tribe.

The Forest County Potawatomi Community is beginning a search for someone to take over as the next CEO and general manager. A spokesperson for the tribe declined to provide further details on the search.

Ferguson served two stints at Potawatomi in a number of executive roles. He’s been CEO and general manager since 2017. He was chief financial officer from 2013-2015, and chief operating officer from 2016-2017.

He has also served with a number of local groups beyond the hotel and casino. Those groups include Menomonee Valley Partners, COA Youth and Family Centers, Wisconsin Policy Forum, Sojourner Family Peace Center, Teach For America, the Governor’s Council for Workforce Investment, MRA and the MMAC Leadership Council.

