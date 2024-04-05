Logout
Real Estate

Former Brewers GM sells home on Milwaukee’s East Side

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Image from Google.
Last updated
David Stearns
David Stearns

Former Milwaukee Brewers general manager and president of baseball operations David Stearns has sold his home on Milwaukee’s East Side for $915,000, according to state records.

In October, Stearns became president of baseball operations for the New York Mets.

Stearns was named general manager for the Brewers in September of 2015. He was promoted to president of baseball operations and GM of the Brewers in 2019. After the 2020 baseball season Matt Arnold was named GM of the Brewers. Stearns remained president of baseball operations for the Brewers until October of 2022, when he moved into an advisory role with the team.

Stearns bought the East Side home, located on Shepard Avenue, in 2016 for $660,000, according to city records. It has an assessed value of $778,500, according to the city.

Built in 1895, the 3,684-square-foot home has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, according to real estate listings and city records.

It was purchased by Neal Haas.

