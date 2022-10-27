David Stearns to step down as Brewers’ head of baseball operations

David Stearns is stepping down as president of baseball operations for the Milwaukee Brewers, the team announced Thursday morning.

Stearns will remain in an advisory role to Brewers ownership and baseball operations while Matt Arnold, senior vice president and general manager since 2020, will move into the lead role overseeing baseball operations.

Stearns, a 37-year-old New York City native, joined the Brewers in October 2015 as general manager and was named president of baseball operations in early 2019. Arnold, a 43-year-old California native, also joined the Brewers in 2015, as vice president and assistant general manager.

“This is not an easy decision for me and is something I have been wrestling with for a long time,” Stearns said in a statement. “(Brewers principal owner) Mark Attanasio and I have had an open dialogue, and we both knew this day could eventually come. It has been a priority for both of us that any transition would take place while the organization is in a healthy position with solid leadership and a talented roster going forward. That is certainly the case today. … I’m very grateful to Mark and all of our staff for their support and efforts throughout my tenure with the Brewers. … (Arnold) is more than ready for this next opportunity. I am committed to serving as a resource to Matt as he sees fit as the organization moves through this transition.”

Under Stearns’ and Arnold’s leadership, the Brewers have qualified for the postseason in four of the last five seasons, with the 2022 team finishing one game behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the final Wild Card spot. In addition, the Brewers have the third most wins in the National League (481) over the past six years.

“Over the last seven years, David has not only led our baseball operations at a high level, but he has also become a good friend,” Attanasio said in a statement. “Our discussions about his long-term plans have always been open and candid, and while I am disappointed that David is stepping down, I am grateful to David and know he has a very bright future.”

Attanasio called Stearns’ impact on the franchise “transformational.”

“He has created a process that has yielded highly competitive teams consistently and raised expectations to a new level both internally and with our fans. While we will miss David, I am excited for the opportunity this provides Matt. Matt is one of the brightest executives in the game. He brings a diverse set of experiences and has been integral to everything we have done as an organization during his time here,” he said.

“I want to thank Mark and David for their support throughout my seven years here,” said Arnold. “I am excited to be taking the reins in leading our baseball operations efforts. We have a dedicated staff that has identified and developed talent at both the amateur and professional levels. This has served us well over the years and will allow for a seamless transition. Milwaukee and Wisconsin are home to our family and home to fans who consistently demonstrate their passion for the Brewers. I embrace the opportunity to continue working toward our goal – winning a World Series.”

Prior to joining the Brewers, Arnold spent nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, assisting then executive vice president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and president of baseball operations Matt Silverman with player acquisitions, contract negotiations and player evaluations at all levels. His responsibilities also included strategic planning, foreign and domestic special assignments, and coordinating advance scouting for the postseason. Additionally, he worked to develop the process of integrating science, biomechanics and human movement analysis within all levels of baseball operations, according to the Brewers’ website.