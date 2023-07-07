First RFPs issued for 2024 RNC

The local host committee for the 2024 Republican National Convention is seeking vendors to provide general contracting, transportation management and credential services for the event taking place July 15-18, 2024 in downtown Milwaukee.
This initial round of requests for proposals was announced Thursday by the nonpartisan, nonprofit MKE 2024 Host Committee
. Interested businesses can find the first three RFPs — and all future RFPs — posted on the committee's website
.
Proposals for general contracting, transportation management and credential services are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11. Once submitted, they will be reviewed, evaluated and scored by a committee of members appointed by the local host committee and the RNC's committee on arrangements. Finalists will be notified and invited to participate in interviews upon initial review and scoring of all proposals, according to a news release.
“The Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee is receiving great feedback from the business community of interested partners who want to do work around the Republican convention," said Alison Prange, chief operating officer of the MKE 2024 Host Committee. "As we continue to move closer to the convention, the needs of delegates, the RNC, and the Host Committee will only continue to grow."
The RFP page on the host committee's website includes basic descriptions of each available contract:
- The credential services contractor is responsible for the design, manufacturing, packaging and delivery of credentials for the convention.
- The transportation management contractor is responsible for all aspects of transportation operations, logistics, traffic management and vehicle/fleet management related to the convention.
- The general contractor is responsible for pulling all permits, assisting with the planning, estimating, build-out and execution of the convention. That includes the transformation and restoration of Fiserv Forum, the Baird Center and other venues.
The first RFPs come as local businesses prepare to capitalize on the $250 million economic impact expected from the 2024 RNC, which is expected to bring more than 45,000 visitors to Milwaukee. The role of the MKE 2024 Host Committee is connecting those local businesses with convention-related business opportunities. To that end, it will host a “Convention Partner Fair” on Aug. 23
, while party delegates and officials are in town for the first presidential primary debate
and summer meeting. Up to 300 vendors can register now for a booth at the fair to market their services and products to prospective RNC-related business clients, including delegates, state party representatives, donors, national media organizations and other organizations.
Businesses interested in convention opportunities, including the partner fair and RFPs, can sign up through the MKE 2024 Host Committee’s Vendor Connection
portal.