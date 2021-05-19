First batch of 300 apartments being built at Oak Creek’s Drexel interchange will be ready by year’s end

Construction has commenced on the 300-unit Hub13 apartments project in Oak Creek, with the first units scheduled to be ready by the end of this year.Hub13 is a 34-acre multi-family project at 7581 S. 13th St., across the freeway from the Oak Creek Ikea furniture store. The project consists of 300 units across nine two- and three-story buildings, various amenities and an 11.2-acre nature preserve.Mount Prospect, Illinois-based Wingspan Development Group and Atlanta-based Batson-Cook Development Co. are developing the apartments under a joint venture.The apartments will consist of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a fitness center, community clubhouse and a Zen garden next to the nature preserve. Also included will be an off-leash dog park, pet spa, co-working offices and wine room, among others."Given its central location between Kenosha and Racine counties as well as downtown Milwaukee, Hub13 is one of the most coveted multifamily sites in the southeast Wisconsin market," Jason Macklin, Wingspan director of development, said in a statement. "This submarket has experienced extraordinary job growth over the past few years, which has created a positive ripple effect across the area."Muncie, Indiana-based First Merchants Bank is providing financing for Hub13, Madison-based JLA Architects is the project architect, Eau Claire-based Ayres Associates is the civil engineer and Mount Prospect-based Nicholas & Associates is the general contractor.The Drexel Avenue interchange with I-94, where the Ikea store and the apartments will be located, is hot with development activity. A commercial development known as Highgate is under construction south of Hub13. The 24-acre mixed-use project includes an indoor sports complex, a neighborhood hospital and a credit union branch. More apartments, a retail building and a hotel and conference center are all planned on lands south of the Ikea.