Fiddleheads moving forward with Wauwatosa café project

After After acquiring a vacant retail building in Wauwatosa more than a year ago, Thiensville-based Fiddleheads Coffee Roasters has filed plans with the city to turn it into its newest café. The café is proposed for 8807 W. North Ave. Fiddleheads will renovate the space and serve coffee and other beverages, baked goods and breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Fiddleheads expects to take between 275-325 orders per day at the cafe. It will have 15-20 employees, with a maximum of eight employees per shift. Those numbers are typical for its other locations. The company will complete interior and exterior renovations. Interior work will include buildout of the service and espresso bar area, restrooms and interior design "to reflect a coffee shop ambiance." Exterior work will include a new patio on the east side of the building and exterior signs. The patio will also have an outdoor fire pit. The café will total 3,637 square feet. This includes space on the first and second floor, plus a 609-square-foot rooftop deck. Fiddleheads is open seven days a week, between 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. during the weekend. Plans will be presented to the city's Plan Commission on Monday, Sept. 13. The project architect, Wauwatosa-based Galbraith Carnahan Architects , has filed a conditional use permit for the proposed café. A Fiddleheads affiliate acquired the vacant building in August 2020 for $500,000. The specialty coffee company was founded in 1996, and operates seven cafés in the Milwaukee area. They are located in Grafton, Cedarburg, Thiensville, Menomonee Falls, Mequon, Shorewood and the BMO Tower in downtown Milwaukee. Earlier this year, a BizTimes cover story explored Fiddleheads' origins and its growth outlook.