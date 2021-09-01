Fiddleheads moving forward with Wauwatosa café project

Plans include rooftop deck, outdoor patio with fire pit

By
Alex Zank
-
Fiddleheads café on North Avenue, Wauwatosa. Rendering: Galbraith Carnahan Architects
After acquiring a vacant retail building in Wauwatosa more than a year ago, Thiensville-based Fiddleheads Coffee Roasters has filed plans with the city to turn it into its newest café. The café is proposed for…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

