Exponential Power makes second acquisition of 2022 with Pennsylvania firm

Menomonee Falls-based Exponential Power, Inc. has made its second acquisition of the year with the addition of Brookville, Pennsylvania-based Elite Technologies & Communications. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Exponential Power is a provider…

Menomonee Falls-based Menomonee Falls-based Exponential Power, Inc. has made its second acquisition of the year with the addition of Brookville, Pennsylvania-based Elite Technologies & Communications. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Exponential Power is a provider of stored power solutions. Elite Technologies specializes in advanced network communications, including central office engineering, DC power installation, transport, access and switching. “Elite Tech is well known in the communications industry and we are excited to welcome them to the Exponential Power family,” said Jake Walker, CEO of Exponential Power. “With 24 years of experience, Elite Tech is well established, and their mission of providing high quality products and services that deliver unprecedented value is a great fit for Exponential Power.” The acquisition will allow Exponential Power to become an industry-leading supplier of DC power, products, solutions and services. It also expands Exponential Power’s national reach for service and state-of-the-art power solutions to 15 locations across the country. “We’re excited to join the team at Exponential Power,” said Roger Parker, Elite Tech’s founder and president. “Exponential Power is a great fit for our culture, our employees and our customers.” Exponential Power was formed in January 2021 through the merger of Storage Battery Systems, Nolan Power Group, Quality Standby Services and Summit Power Systems, and since then, the company has been on a path of exponential growth. At the start of the year, the company announced the acquisition of Fairport, New York-based MaeTec Power Inc., a DC power plant specialist. Within the last 12 months, Exponential Power has made four acquisitions.