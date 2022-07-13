Exponential Power makes second acquisition of 2022 with Pennsylvania firm

Ashley Smart
An Exponential Power Lead-Selenium Flooded Tubular Plate Battery. Photo courtesy of Exponential Power.
Menomonee Falls-based Exponential Power, Inc. has made its second acquisition of the year with the addition of Brookville, Pennsylvania-based Elite Technologies & Communications. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Exponential Power is a provider…

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

