Exponential Power makes its third acquisition in four months

Menomonee Falls-based stored power solutions provider Exponential Power, Inc.
announced Wednesday that it has acquired Fairport, New York-based MaeTec Power Inc.
, a DC power plant specialist.
MaeTec Power provides DC power plant services, battery services, grounding audits and infrastructure design and support. The company has technicians located across the country, allowing them to complete thousands of projects per year.
“MaeTec has long been considered the standard of service in the telecom/broadband industry, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Exponential Power family,” said Exponential Power chief executive officer Jake Walker. “Their focus on providing large company expertise with small company responsiveness builds on our mission of delivering reliability, reducing risk, advancing technology and providing an unmatched experience for our customers.”
In a news release, Exponential Power said its acquisition of MaeTec will expand its national reach for service and stored power solutions.
“We’re excited to join forces with the power leaders and experts at Exponential Power,” said Mark Miller, MaeTec’s president. “Exponential Power is an impressive company, and we look forward to our future successes.”
Exponential Power was formed in January 2021 through the merger of Storage Battery Systems, Nolan Power Group, Quality Standby Services and Summit Power Systems.
MaeTec is Exponential Power’s third acquisition in the past four months. In October, the company announced that it had acquired Bakersfield, California-based Dry Creek Enterprises
and that it had acquired Columbia, Maryland-based Static Power
, a provider of critical power systems.
“The strength of our combined legacies brings tremendous value to our customers,” said Walker.