Menomonee Falls-based Exponential Power acquires California company

Menomonee Falls-based Exponential Power, Inc.
, a provider of stored power solutions, announced that it has acquired Bakersfield, California-based Dry Creek Enterprises
.
Founded in 1999, Dry Creek Enterprise developed a factory-trained team servicing a variety of locations with critical power needs, including power plants, refineries, emergency response systems, and off-grid backup systems.
Exponential Power said its acquisition of Dry Creek enhances its presence in the reserve power industry and “supports its mission of delivering reliability, advancing technology, and providing an unmatched experience for its customers.”
“The partnership is a great addition to Exponential Power,” said Exponential Power chief executive officer Jake Walker. “The (Dry Creek) team brings a solid track record and unwavering passion for delivering exceptional service to the reserve power industry.”
Walker added that the acquisition “expands our West Coast service presence and supplements our existing businesses extremely well, while aligning with our strategic vision.”