Menomonee Falls-based Exponential Power acquires Maryland critical power systems company

Menomonee Falls-based Exponential Power, Inc.
, a provider of stored power solutions, today announced it has acquired Columbia, Maryland-based Static Power
, a provider of critical power systems.
Static expands Exponential Power’s service offerings to the Mid-Atlantic corridor
“Our team is very excited to join forces with Exponential Power,” said Static Power president Ruth McFadden. “This partnership will allow us to provide our clients with expanded product and service offerings and enhanced expertise while continuing to provide the superior customer service our clients expect.”
McFadden, vice president and director of technical services Andrew Nauman, and operations manager Robert De Lauter co-owned Static Power and will continue in the business along with the employee team.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Static Power and bring our wide range of stored power solutions to the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Exponential Power CEO Jake Walker. “Ruth, Andy, Rob, and the team are highly regarded in the industry for their products and service. We’re thrilled to have them on board, and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers and accelerating the growth of our combined companies.”