Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Nonprofit

Ebenezer Child Care Centers to open location in prominent building along the freeway in Bay View

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
Ebenezer Child Care Centers' future location at 2156 S. 4th St. in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. Submitted photo.
Ebenezer Child Care Centers' future location at 2156 S. 4th St. in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. Submitted photo.
Learn more about:
Ebenezer Child Care CentersBeverly Anderson

Ebenezer Child Care Centers, a nonprofit and early childhood education provider, plans to open its 8th location, in high profile building in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood, this summer.

The center will be located at 2156 S. 4th St., where renovations are underway. Ebenezer Child Care Centers will occupy the lower three floors of the four-story, 37,000-square-foot building.

Following its recent merger with Mary Linsmeier Schools, Ebenezer Child Care Centers currently has seven open locations in downtown Milwaukee, Brookfield, Fond du Lac, Oak Creek, South Milwaukee, Waukesha and West Allis. Ebenezer’s is headquartered in West Allis.

- Advertisement -

Ebenezer’s space inside the Bay View building, which St. Anthony Middle School formerly occupied, will be updated to include modernized classrooms, a nature-inspired playground, a new commercial kitchen and a parent resource lounge.

“We’re beyond excited to bring ‘Child Care from the Heart’ to Bay View – a neighborhood known for its energy, diversity and community spirit,” said Beverly Anderson, executive director of Ebenezer Child Care Centers. “We can’t wait to welcome families into this beautiful space and continue empowering children to grow, learn and thrive.”

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO IS MAY 13 -  Register Now - Don't Miss Out!

Close the CTA

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.