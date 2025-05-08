Ebenezer Child Care Centers to open location in prominent building along the freeway in Bay View

Ebenezer Child Care Centers, a nonprofit and early childhood education provider, plans to open its 8th location, in high profile building in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood, this summer.

The center will be located at 2156 S. 4th St., where renovations are underway. Ebenezer Child Care Centers will occupy the lower three floors of the four-story, 37,000-square-foot building.

Following its recent merger with Mary Linsmeier Schools, Ebenezer Child Care Centers currently has seven open locations in downtown Milwaukee, Brookfield, Fond du Lac, Oak Creek, South Milwaukee, Waukesha and West Allis. Ebenezer’s is headquartered in West Allis.

- Advertisement -

Ebenezer’s space inside the Bay View building, which St. Anthony Middle School formerly occupied, will be updated to include modernized classrooms, a nature-inspired playground, a new commercial kitchen and a parent resource lounge.

“We’re beyond excited to bring ‘Child Care from the Heart’ to Bay View – a neighborhood known for its energy, diversity and community spirit,” said Beverly Anderson, executive director of Ebenezer Child Care Centers. “We can’t wait to welcome families into this beautiful space and continue empowering children to grow, learn and thrive.”