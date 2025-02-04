Login
Ebenezer Child Care Centers merges with Mary Linsmeier Schools

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
Ebenezer Child Care Centers headquarters in West Allis. Image from Google.
Ebenezer Child Care Centers, a local nonprofit providing early childhood programs, has merged with Mary Linsmeier Schools, the organization announced on Monday.

Effective Feb. 1, Ebenezer Child Care Centers took over operations at all four Mary Linsmeier Schools locations in Brookfield, Fond du Lac, South Milwaukee and Waukesha. The schools will be renamed Ebenezer Child Care Centers with updated signage to align with the Ebenezer’s current locations in downtown Milwaukee, West Allis and Oak Creek. Ebenezer’s is headquartered in West Allis.

“We are incredibly excited for the opportunity to merge our two organizations and continue to provide quality early care and education, filling a critical need for area families,” said Beverly Anderson, the executive director of Ebenezer Child Care Centers. “Our mission is to provide ‘Child Care from the Heart,’ and our organizational alignment in philosophy, values and practices will allow us to provide this to kids and families.”

Through this merger, Mary Linsmeier Schools’ 50 staff members and the 220 children they serve have joined Ebenezer Child Care Centers. Mary and Frank Linsmeier founded the Mary Linsmeier Schools in 1964 to provide children with individualized education programs. The Mary Linsmeier Schools are local, year-round daycare centers with programming for children ages six weeks to 12 years old.

Mary and Frank Linsmeier’s son, Dave Linsmeier, has served as the schools’ executive director since 1988. He announced his retirement last year and “looked for a way to ensure the schools would continue to thrive,” according to a news release. He will continue to serve as executive director for six months to support a smooth transition.

“This merger is a positive step forward, allowing us to build on my mother’s legacy and continue to provide the quality care and education that local families deserve,” Dave Linsmeier said.

Ebenezer Child Care board president Lisa Malsch, Ebenezer Child Care executive director Bev Anderson, and Mary Linsmeier Schools executive director Dave Linsmeier

