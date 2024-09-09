Eagle Park now selling spirits at its Milwaukee taproom

After an update to Wisconsin’s statewide alcohol regulations went into effect earlier this year, Eagle Park Brewing & Distilling Company
officially started selling spirits at its Milwaukee taproom.
In addition to its seasonal and rotating craft beer selection, Eagle Park now offers a rotating cocktail menu featuring the brand's own spirits, as well as a variety of hand selected wines. To-go spirits from the Eagle Park brand will also be available.
“We’re proud of our comprehensive spirits program and how that side of the Eagle Park business has grown over the years,” said Jake Schinker
, co-owner of Eagle Park Brewing. “With new state regulations, we’re thrilled to welcome spirits-enthusiasts into the Hamilton taproom. We love the communal experience of our taproom, so whether it is a craft beer, cocktail, or a bite to eat, we want people to come in and enjoy everything Eagle Park has to offer.”
Wisconsin Act 73 was signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers on Dec. 6, 2023. The bill made several changes
to the state’s alcohol regulation laws and created a dedicated division at the Department of Revenue for regulation and enforcement called the Division of Alcohol Beverages.
Act 73 overhauled the previous three-tiered system for alcohol licensing. Prior to these new regulations, laws barred breweries from serving wine or distilled spirits. Before these new changes, breweries such as Eagle Park were only able to sell their own beer and other Wisconsin-made beers. The new regulations went into effect May 1.