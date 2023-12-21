Milwaukee-area breweries say newly passed alcohol regulations will make it easier to do business

Eagle Park owners (from left) Jack and Max Borgardt and Jake Schinker
Eagle Park owners (from left) Jack and Max Borgardt and Jake Schinker

It’s difficult to follow the law if you can’t understand it. For businesses in Wisconsin that make, sell, and distribute alcohol, following the state’s alcohol laws can be incredibly challenging. However, some local breweries say a recently passed law related to alcohol sales in the state will clarify a myriad of gray areas they must

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
