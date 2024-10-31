Downtown financial planning firm to move to R1VER development

Milwaukee-based financial planning firm Beauchamp Maleki Group (BMG) is planning to move from its downtown location to the R1VER development’s office building in the city’s Harbor District. The firm will lease about 6,000 square feet of office space at the R1VER building at 210 W. Becher St., according to a press release. BMG currently leases

Milwaukee-based financial planning firm(BMG) is planning to move from its downtown location to the R1VER development's office building in the city's Harbor District. The firm will lease about 6,000 square feet of office space at the R1VER building at 210 W. Becher St., according to a press release. BMG currently leases space at The Wintrust Building at 731 N. Jackson St. downtown, but will make the 2-mile move south next year. Milwaukee architectis designing BMG's new space on R1VER's first floor, with construction buildout expected to begin early next year. R1VER, developed byaffiliate Becher Development LLC, opened in 2020, but has struggled to attract tenants amid office market softening. Michels occupies the top three floors of the development's eight-story office building, with Denmark-based transport and logistics company DSV. The R1VER office building was accompanied by a mixed-use 95-unit apartment building, whereandFounded in 1999, BMG specializes in financial planning for privately-held businesses, and is an affiliate of, its website says.