New cafe and bakery planned at R1VER development

A new cafe and bakery will take over a corner storefront on 1st and Becher streets at the R1VER development.

The R1VER development in Milwaukee’s Harbor District has secured its second retail tenant in a new cafe and bakery, slated to open in mid-2024. The yet-to-be-named concept will serve breakfast and lunch out of a 4,200-square-foot storefront at the northwest corner of South 1st and West Becher streets, on the ground floor of R1VER’s Tribute Apartments.

