New cafe and bakery planned at R1VER development

Construction on the future cafe space is expected to begin early next year, with Milwaukee-based Rinka as the project's designer. Rinka also designed the nearby Bridgewater restaurant. “We are thrilled to welcome George and Karen to the R1VER development and the neighborhood,” said Michelle Herro, director of real estate finance and project management for Becher Development, which developed and leases R1VER. “We were looking for a unique, high-quality, neighborhood café for this ideal corner anchor location in the development, and the Herreras and their vision is the exact fit.” The mixed-use R1VER project was developed a couple years ago by Brownsville-based infrastructure construction company Michels Corp., which has its corporate headquarters within the 210,000-square-foot, 8-story office building anchoring the campus. In addition to the 96-unit Tribute luxury apartments and its ground floor retail space, R1VER includes a a park, 1,000 feet of public riverwalk and space for future development such as a hotel. With the restaurant and cafe occupying both ends of the apartment building's ground floor retail space, there are now four retail spaces, making up roughly 73,000 square feet, still available.