Danish shipping company plans office at Michels’ R1VER development

Denmark-based transport and logistics company DSV
plans to establish an office on the second floor of the R1VER office building in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood.
According to a commercial alteration permit submitted to the city of Milwaukee, the company, which currently has an office in Franklin, plans to occupy about 5,000 square feet on the second floor of the building at 218 W. Becher St.
Developed by Brownsville-based infrastructure construction company Michels Corp.
, the 81,000-square-foot office building was completed in 2021, as part of the company’s larger R1VER
development, which includes the mixed use, 67-unit Tribute Apartments, and 6,000-square-foot Bridgewater Grill restaurant.
Michels Corp. currently occupies floors 6-8 of the eight-story office building
, but the other space at the building remains available, including the entirety of floors 3-5, each of which has 27,200 square feet of contiguous space. There is also about 11,700 square feet available on the building’s first floor, which has a sprawling tenant/reception lounge that spills into the building’s lower floor, offering direct access to the city's RiverWalk.
Securing a tenant for the second floor could provide much needed leasing momentum for a building that came onto the market just as the country was beginning to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, but many office workers were continuing to work from home.
Attempts to reach a spokesperson at DSV were unsuccessful on Thursday, but paperwork filed as part of the permit indicates that their tenant suite will be an open office concept that will include reception, break, game storage, IT, conference and interview rooms, as well as to offices and a team area.