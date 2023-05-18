Dohmen Company Foundation spinoff Food For Health launches $15 million fundraising campaign

By
-
Kathy Koshgarian, president and CEO of Food For Health and the Food Benefit Co.

Food For Health, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit that provides home-delivered medically tailored meals to low-income individuals in southeastern Wisconsin, has announced a $15 million fundraising campaign to advance its mission of preventing and reversing diet-related disease through the “power of food.” The organization was launched in 2022 by the Dohmen Company Foundation, as part of its new vision,

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

