Dohmen Company Foundation launches $60 million impact investment fund to support healthy food initiatives

By
-
The Dohmen Company Foundation's headquarters at 2007 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Milwaukee. Photo credit: Dohmen Company Foundation

Last updated on March 24th, 2023 at 04:30 pmThe Dohmen Company Foundation continues its fight against diet-related disease with the launch of a $60 million impact investment fund, the Milwaukee-based organization announced Friday during a live-streamed event at the White House. The fund will infuse capital into for-profit social enterprises that are working to improve

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display