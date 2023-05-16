5 Minutes With: Rachel Roller

By
-
Rachel Roller
Rachel Roller Credit: Lila Aryan

Last updated on May 16th, 2023 at 11:06 amRachel Roller joined the Milwaukee-based Dohmen Company Foundation in September, around the same time its new vision of “life without diet-related disease” was announced. Since then, DCF has unveiled two major investments toward its goal. One is a pledge of $75 million over seven years to launch

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

