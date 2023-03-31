Dohmen Company Foundation names new chief financial, investment officer

The Dohmen Company Foundation has promoted Michael Italiano to the role of chief financial and chief investment officer, the organization announced Thursday.

Italiano joined Dohmen in 2009 after serving as a financial and corporate development executive for multiple Fortune 500 and life science companies, including Deloitte, Kimberly Clark, Cooper Power Systems and Schwarz Pharma. In his new role, he will be responsible for managing the recently announced Dohmen Impact Investment Fund as well as fiscal operations for the foundation.

As corporate development officer and chief financial officer for the Dohmen Company, Italiano led growth through strategic acquisitions, culminating with the successful integration, double-digit growth and ultimate divestiture of what became Dohmen Life Sciences, now Eversana. Following this divestiture, Italiano helped convert the Dohmen Company Foundation from a multi-generational family-owned business to an organization wholly owned by a private foundation in 2019.

“Michael’s impressive career experience, successful track record, high integrity and years of dedication to Dohmen make him an ideal fit for overseeing the foundation’s financial matters and the newly created Dohmen Impact Investment Fund,” said Rachel Roller, president and chief executive officer of the foundation.

Last week, the foundation announced the launch of the $60 million impact fund, which will invest in five to 10 for-profit social enterprises advancing proven food solutions to improve human health. Financial profits achieved through Impact Fund investments will fuel the foundation’s charitable giving activities and public awareness strategies.

“I’m excited that we’ll be working to identify and support ground-breaking food solutions,” said Italiano. “In addition, we’re focused on achieving more than just return on our invested capital. We’re measuring success based on social return.”