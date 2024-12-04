Dohmen Company Foundation makes $10 million investment in firm that provides healthy meals and nutritional counseling

The Dohmen Company Foundation, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit focused on eliminating diet-related diseases, has made a $10 million investment in ModifyHealth.

Atlanta-based ModifyHealth provides healthy meals and nutritional counseling as a means to combat chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, IBS and more. The DCF’s support for ModifyHealth is its latest funding efforts through its impact investment fund, which launched last year.

The funding will “enable ModifyHealth to accelerate key growth initiatives, implement technology advancements and enhance operations,” according to the company’s Wednesday news release.

The impact investment in ModifyHealth builds upon the DCF’s seven-year, $75 million commitment to fight diet-related disease, which it announced in 2022. As part of that mission, the DCF launched Food For Health, a charity providing fresh medically tailored meals, people-centered health coaching and nutrition education to economically disadvantaged populations. The DCF also launched the Food Benefit Company, a mission-oriented social enterprise that contracts with companies to provide employees with nutrition coaching, biometric screening and fresh food delivery.

The DCF has also recently supported organizations FoodCorps with a $1 million donation and the L.A.-based Everytable with a $15 million impact investment.

“Dohmen Company Foundation is pleased to welcome ModifyHealth as our newest partner in the fight against diet-related disease,” said Rachel Roller, president and chief executive officer of the DCF. “ModifyHealth’s commitment to making food-as-medicine simple, accessible, and sustainable aligns seamlessly with our mission. Together, we’re not only expanding access to nutrition solutions but also empowering individuals to take control of their health. This partnership bridges the gap between knowing and doing, making healthy eating a sustainable reality for more people nationwide.”

With this impact investment, DCF led ModifyHealth’s $13.5 million Series C funding round, according to the news release.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone in our goal to make telenutrition and medically tailored meal support a standard of care — perfectly complementing their mission to eliminate diet-related diseases,” said G.B. Pratt, founder and CEO of ModifyHealth. “This investment, along with additional support from our existing partners, enables us to expand our reach, enhance our technology, and provide more people with the tools they need to manage and improve their health. Together, we’re demonstrating that nutrition can be a powerful tool in managing — and even reversing — chronic conditions.”