Dohmen Company Foundation invests $15 million in L.A.-based food services company

By
-
The Dohmen Company Foundation's headquarters at 2007 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Milwaukee. Photo credit: Dohmen Company Foundation

When the Milwaukee-based Dohmen Company Foundation launched its $60 million impact investment fund earlier this year, it vowed to infuse capital into five to 10 businesses in as many years, with the ultimate goal of improving health outcomes of more than five million Americans through increased access to healthy food. This week, the fund made its

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display