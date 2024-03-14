Dig into the buying and selling process at M&A Forum

A few years ago, the mergers and acquisitions market was white hot. Low interest rates, a generation of business owners ready to move on and plenty of capital on the sidelines ready to be invested was a recipe for a strong seller’s market. Today’s market is a little different. Interest rates are higher, although it is possible the Federal Reserve will begin cutting soon. Overall, things are more uncertain. There are geopolitical risks around the world, the U.S. economy could tip into recession, or it could stick a soft landing. And then there’s the 2024 presidential election. The reality, however, is that no matter the market, a quality business is always in demand. The 2024 BizTimes M&A Forum will help attendees understand how to best prepare a business for sale and to spot opportunities for value as a buyer. The event takes place from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19 at the Brookfield Conference Center. The event is sponsored by Old National Bank, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. and Taureau Group LLC. The program starts with a keynote conversation featuring Sharad Chadha, chief executive officer of Sprecher Brewing Co. In a conversation with BizTimes managing editor Arthur Thomas, Chadha will discuss lessons learned from his 2020 acquisition of Sprecher along with four subsequent acquisitions. Their conversation will also address how M&A has evolved as part of Sprecher’s strategy, the financing and structuring of deals, determining brand and culture fit in a short period of time, and ultimately finding common ground between a buyer and seller. After the keynote, Taureau Group founder and managing director Ann Hanna will moderate a panel discussion with buyers and sellers sharing best practices and lessons learned. The panel features Dan Erschen, founder of Wisconsin Metal Parts; Jacob Erschen, president of Lean Manufacturing Products; David Wage, former CEO and owner of Formrite Companies; Blake Knickelbein, shareholder in the corporate law practice of Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren; and Paul Stewart, co-founder of PS Capital Partners. The panel will address a range of topics, including market trends, how the market shapes the timing of a decision to sell, evaluating different buyer types, important steps to prepare for a sale, perspectives from a private equity buyer and advice for others with the benefit of 20/20 hindsight.