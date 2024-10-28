Demolition permits issued for former Boston Store at Brookfield Square

Demolition is set to commence in the coming days on the 200,000-square-foot former Boston Store structure at Brookfield Square Mall.
The 16-acre site that includes the vacant former department store is owned by Wauwatosa-based commercial real estate firm Irgens
, which plans to redevelop the property.
“Our team is thrilled about the possibilities,” said Tom Irgens
, executive vice president of Irgens. “We are still finalizing ideas to present to the community and the city about how a redeveloped Boston Store site can be a positive, catalytic project that will add further excitement and vitality to the Bluemound Road Corridor and the community overall. Now, it’s time to move forward on the demolition.”
The City of Brookfield issued demolition permits that will allow for interior demolition to commence by the end of October, with exterior demolition beginning sometime in November. Interior environmental remediation has already been completed and utilities have been disconnected, according to Irgens.
Irgens estimated that demolition will be completed by end of year.
The remainder of Brookfield Square will continue to be fully accessible and operational during the Boston Store demolition work, and a new mall entrance will be constructed at the shopping center’s north end after the atrium that connects Boston Store to the mall area is torn down.
Irgens purchased the Boston Store property at the end of 2021 for $5.6 million
, after Boston Store closed in 2018.
Recent developments at or near the mall include a hotel and conference center
, a 231-unit apartment project
, an Orthopaedic Associates clinic
, a Marcus Theatres Movie Tavern
and a WhirlyBall
venue.