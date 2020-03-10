New Hilton Garden Inn opens in Brookfield

Brookfield’s $32 million hotel and conference center project is nearing completion with today’s opening of the new Hilton Garden Inn.

The 168-room hotel at 265 S. Moorland Road officially opened Tuesday and is now accepting bookings, according to a press release.

It’s attached to the new 54,000-square-foot Brookfield Conference Center, set to open on March 25. Both buildings sit on the 2.5-acre former Sears Automotive Center site just south of Brookfield Square.

Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Brookfield Conference Center hotel includes a bar-restaurant concept, 24-hour business center, two meeting rooms, fitness center and indoor pool.

“This new property offers guests convenient and inviting accommodations, whether traveling for business or leisure,” said Carl Allen, the hotel’s general manager.

It’s connected with a covered walkway to the adjacent Brookfield Conference Center, which can accommodate up to 2,000 people for weddings, business meetings and other large-scale events.

The conference center will include in-house catering and beverage service, an outdoor plaza, atrium and free parking.

Both the hotel and conference center are owned and operated by Middleton-based North Central Group. The company acquired the property in 2018 from the City of Brookfield, which had previously purchased a 9.3-acre site at Brookfield Square from mall owner Chattanooga, Tennessee-based CBL Properties.

CBL has worked to redevelop the former Sears site at Brookfield Square over the past couple years, most visibly with the additions of Chicago-based restaurant and entertainment center WhirlyBall and Marcus Theatres’ Movie Tavern, which both opened in fall. Those venues are located at the south end of the mall, near the new hotel and conference center.