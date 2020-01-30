Dematic to move regional office to The Mayfair Collection

Atlanta-based Dematic plans to move its Milwaukee-area office from New Berlin to The Mayfair Collection development in Wauwatosa.

The supplier of supply-chain technology plans to move 240 employees into a 39,000-square-foot space on the ground floor of the Synergy apartment building, located at 11240 W. Burleigh St. Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate, the master developer of The Mayfair Collection, announced the relocation on Thursday.

“This new facility will provide an attractive and comfortable working environment to employees critical to our operation and set us up nicely for future growth,” Bernard Biolchini, chief executive officer of Dematic Americas, said in a news release.

The office will consist of a 27,000-square-foot ground floor along with a 12,000-square-foot mezzanine that will be constructed in the vaulted space of the Synergy building. The open floor plan will include 280 workstations, eight conference rooms, collaboration areas and large lounge spaces on both levels. Employees will also have access to the building’s fitness center.

The remainder of Synergy’s ground-floor commercial space will be occupied by the 32,000-square-foot Serendipity Labs coworking facility. Serendipity Labs is set to open next week.

The Mayfair Collection is a 69-acre mixed-use development where Interstate 41 meets West Burleigh Street, and includes a 146-room Hilton Homewood Suites, the 269-unit Synergy and 400,000-plus square feet of retail space anchored by Whole Foods Market and Nordstrom Rack stores.

“With Whole Foods and multiple restaurants and storefronts just steps away at The Mayfair Collection, we believe we have created a compelling amenity package that helps businesses of all sizes recruit and retain an energized and inspired workforce,” Tim Blum, executive vice president at HSA, said in a news release.

The Mayfair Collection is still growing, with plans in place to add office space space, apartments and senior housing.

About a year ago, Wauwatosa officials approved an agreement with HSA that allowed for future phases of the development to commence. Those future phases include creation of seven development pads that can accommodate up to 750 residential units and 360,000 square feet of office space.

The development pads are being freed up with the demolition of warehouse buildings behind the newer developments, toward the northeast corner of the site.

Dematic employs 8,000 people worldwide, and has engineering centers, manufacturing facilities and service centers in more than 25 countries. It’s New Berlin office is located at 2855 S. James Drive.