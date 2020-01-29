See Photos: Serendipity Labs coworking set to open early next month

National coworking operator Serendipity Labs is opening a new coworking space in Wauwatosa on Feb. 3.

Serendipity Labs is located in the Mayfair Collection development on West Burleigh Street just off U.S. 41 and 45. Specifically, the coworking space is on the first floor of the Synergy Apartment building, which is within the 69-acre Mayfair Collection development.

The coworking space features more than 120 offices that range from private dedicated offices to customized team rooms that can accommodate over 40 people. Serendipity Labs also has three conference rooms as well as a meeting and event venue that seat up to 60 people.

Serendipity worked alongside developer HAS Commercial Real Estate to develop the 32,000 square-foot coworking facility. The coworking space has high-speed internet, printing and 24/7 access to the facility.

The Lab Café offers unlimited coffee, tea and fruit-infused water; work lounge; wellness rooms; focus rooms for phone calls and concentration and other common areas for networking and collaborating.

A resident membership, which includes a dedicated desk and office, starts at $400. Non-resident memberships are between $49 and $399 and offer coworking and virtual office packages.