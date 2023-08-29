Delafield-based AI startup Synthetaic announces strategic partnership with Microsoft

Delafield-based artificial intelligence startup Synthetaic announced this week a new strategic partnership with Microsoft that’s aimed at pioneering new solutions in AI and helping Synthetaic’s flagship AI platform scale across the globe. Synthetaic’s Rapid Automatic Image Categorization (RAIC) platform fast tracks the process of creating AI. RAIC combines high-fidelity 3D modeling and novel, generative AI

