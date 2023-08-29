Delafield-based AI startup Synthetaic announces strategic partnership with Microsoft

Delafield-based artificial intelligence startup Synthetaic
announced this week a new strategic partnership with Microsoft
that’s aimed at pioneering new solutions in AI and helping Synthetaic’s flagship AI platform scale across the globe.
Synthetaic’s Rapid Automatic Image Categorization (RAIC) platform fast tracks the process of creating AI. RAIC combines high-fidelity 3D modeling and novel, generative AI to grow large and high-quality datasets sufficient for machine learning. The startup recently garnered national attention by helping track a Chinese spy balloon
.
Through this five-year partnership, Synthetaic will integrate with Microsoft Azure Space, increasing accessibility to Synthetaic's RAIC platform for new customers and providing a wide range of benefits across defense and intelligence, commercial, and non-government agency applications.
Microsoft will provide Synthetaic with access to nearly 1 million hours of cloud computing resources as part of the partnership. This will help the startup “significantly accelerate innovation” of its RAIC platform.
“Using AI to extract insights from image data is like building a fire: you need heat (AI algorithm), fuel (data), and oxygen (compute),” said Corey Jaskolski
, founder and chief executive officer of Synthetaic. “This partnership allows us to combine Azure's (graphics processing unit) compute and fast data storage running next to our algorithms, which enables our customers to process massive quantities of visual data into actionable insights and models in minutes. We built this entire tool on Azure from day one knowing that we could count on Microsoft to take care of the cloud components so we could focus on our unique innovations."
Increasing availability of the RAIC platform through the Microsoft Azure Government Cloud will also allow United States government agencies to use AI while meeting the security and compliance standards necessary for sensitive government data.
“AI has the power to unlock an enormous amount of information and insights in the vast quantities of data collected by government and organizations around the world. These insights can help solve some our nation’s biggest challenges, whether it’s more effectively tackling climate change, responding to natural disasters or strengthening our national security,” said Jason Zander
, executive vice president, strategic missions and technologies, Microsoft. “Through this partnership with Synthetaic, we are combining our latest advances in AI with their data analytics tools to help expand our understanding of our world.”
Synthetaic has also been selected to participate in Microsoft’s Pegasus Program, which selects startups that are building with Microsoft technology. This program will allow Synthetaic to develop future innovations within Microsoft products and create new AI-driven capabilities for its customers.