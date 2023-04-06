Q&A: Synthetaic’s Corey Jaskolski on how his AI-powered platform tracked the Chinese spy balloon

By
-
Corey Jaskolski, president and founder of Synthetaic. Photo credit: Lila Aryan Photography

Last updated on April 6th, 2023 at 04:04 pmA simple drawing of what a weather balloon might look like from above led to Delafield-based artificial intelligence startup Synthetaic being featured in The New York Times. The company’s Rapid Automatic Image Categorization platform was able to track the Chinese spy balloon that was detected over the

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

