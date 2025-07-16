Log In
See photos: MCW’s Cocktails for a Cause

Maredithe Meyer
By Maredithe Meyer
Associated BankMedical College of WisconsinZizzo Group Engagement MarketingAnne ZizzoJohn HalechkoSteve Zandpour

Audaxity, the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center’s inaugural bike ride and community movement to accelerate cancer research, recently hosted its ‘Cocktails for a Cause’ event to raise funds for cancer research.

Held at Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen & Craft Distillery in downtown Milwaukee, the event featured local business leaders Steve Zandpour and John Halechko, both of Associated Bank, and Anne Zizzo of Zizzo Group Engagement Marketing. Proceeds from cocktails sold at the event were donated to drive cancer research forward.

The Audaxity inaugural bike ride will be held Sunday, Aug. 17, at American Family Field. Open to people of all ages and abilities, the new event aims to bring together researchers, doctors, patients and supporters from across the nation in a shared mission to advance groundbreaking research discoveries at the MCW Cancer Center.

