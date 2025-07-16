Wisconsin manufacturers powering the cloud

Custom server racks | Maysteel Industries

YVAM Chiller | Johnson Controls

Data center generators | Generac

Coolant distribution units | Modine

Power cables | IEWC

Drives | ABB

Given Wisconsin’s deep roots in manufacturing, it should come as no surprise that the state has quickly found ways to cash in on the current boom in data center construction by making highly specialized equipment to serve that market. From newly designed power generators to cables used to connect data centers to the grid, Wisconsin companies and their specialized manufacturing skills are helping data center operators get their facilities up and running. Here is a sample of the Wisconsin-made products that were designed specifically for data center builders and operators.Allenton-based Maysteel Industries has been making custom-fabricated solutions for data centers for decades. The modern-day data center boom led Maysteel to open a 43,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Germantown that’s dedicated to making data center products. The company specializes in custom server racks, aisle containment systems and enclosures that power and support data centers. All of Maysteel’s products are manufactured to each customer’s specifications. Maysteel’s custom-designed server racks are made to handle heavy loads within a data center environment – more than 3,000 pounds of rolling weight capacity. Customers can choose from server rack options including seismic server racks, which have been tested to withstand natural events like earthquakes, and open computer server racks that save space by combining three traditional racks into one system. “Our engineering team collaborates closely with customers to ensure that each enclosure enhances performance, energy efficiency and flexibility,” said Kevin Matkin, CEO of Maysteel. “We’re committed to meeting our customers’ needs and lead times, providing custom-fabricated solutions that strengthen the infrastructure fueling the future of data storage.”In March, Johnson Controls, which has its operating headquarters in Glendale, expanded the launch of its YVAM chiller to Europe after originally launching the product in North America in 2023. The YORK brand YVAM air-cooled magnetic bearing chiller consumes 40% less power annually compared to traditional chillers. It also allows for a wide operating range. The chiller can operate between minus 20 and 131 degrees Fahrenheit while producing chilled water temperatures of between 59 and 86 degrees. This allows companies to use the same cooling infrastructure regardless of what cooling technology they rely on, whether it’s cold air aisles, direct liquid cooling, or other methods. The YVAM chiller uses no water onsite and Johnson Controls says it makes the same amount of noise as “background music at a restaurant.” As the European data center market also experiences significant growth driven by AI and cloud computing, the YVAM chiller helps companies ensure compliance with new European Union policies on energy efficiency and water conservation. “As data storage demand rises and chip density increases, data centers face increasing challenges with cooling technologies, including broader temperature ranges, reduced energy and water use, noise reduction and limited space,” said Todd Grabowski, president of data center solutions at Johnson Controls.Earlier this year, Town of Genesee-based Generac unveiled a new lineup of five generators designed specifically for the data center market. The new models range from 2.25 to 3.25 megawatts, up from the company’s current maximum size of 2MW. They include Baudouin M55 engines, Deep Sea G8601 controllers, Marathon DataMax alternators, redundant starting systems and a design to meet most state emission requirements. The generators also include a high ambient cooling package, allowing them to perform in highly demanding environments of up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. Generac’s data center-focused generators are made at the company’s Oshkosh plant. Key to the generators’ design is the ability to connect and scale flexibly with the varying needs of hyperscale, colocation, enterprise and edge data centers. Generac also provides customers with packaging and aftertreatment, including enclosures, tanks and switchboards. “For decades, we’ve been powering the world’s largest telecom operators, hospitals and many other mission-critical businesses including onsite data centers,” said Ricardo Navarro, senior vice president and general manager of global telecom and data centers at Generac. “Coupled with our expertise in designing generators specific to a wide variety of industries and uses, this new line of generators is designed to meet the most rigorous standards for performance, packaging, and aftertreatment specific to the data center market.”Modine has introduced an expanded range of coolant distribution units, sold under its Airedale by Modine brand. The expansion was in response to increasing demand for “high-efficiency hybrid cooling solutions” from the global data center industry, according to a March announcement. The Airedale CDU, launched initially as a 1MW unit, is now available in capacities ranging from 400kW to 2MW as part of a global, standardized range made in the U.S. and Europe. Modine has also introduced modular versions of its Airedale-branded cooling products. Traditionally, Modine would sell its data center products directly to an end user. A group of engineers would then assemble the equipment in a data center. Because data center customers want to move quickly, they are looking for a more convenient way to start their data centers, explained Neil Brinker, president and CEO of Modine, during the company’s latest earnings call. “They’re looking for us to build a modular data center system that they can plug and play,” he said. “We would put the product together into a modular data center unit, which would go to the data center, and it would be more of a plug and play, versus more of an assembly process that they go through today.”Data centers rely on a variety of specialized cables that support power, networking and power infrastructure. New Berlin-based IEWC, through its portfolio company Cablcon, has an entire lineup of fiber-optic cable products that support both data center and telecommunication customers. Cablcon’s RG Flex power cables were originally designed for the telecommunications market since several customers used data center power. Today, the same cables are used within actual data centers. The RG Flex cable is manufactured specifically for data center power and uses high strand count technology to support the tighter bend radii needed to fit in demanding data center applications. “Data centers are controlled environments, so wear and tear is somewhat limited,” said Michael Englert, vice president of North American sales and infrastructure at Cablcon. “The primary benefit is the ability for a cable to support data center power and be easy to maneuver (bend) to fit into tight space applications.”The sheer volume of data continues to grow exponentially. As the amount of data grows, so will the demand on the facilities handling it. ABB’s drives make sure data centers can prevent their equipment from overheating. The company’s Drives and Services business is headquartered in New Berlin. ABB’s latest innovation in air handling is its ERH Direct Drive. The ABB ERH direct drive is a lightweight and compact air handling solution. It delivers high performance while minimizing energy consumption. The drive’s specialized motor is preconfigured to match each customer’s base speed, with easy wiring and pull-apart terminal strips, simplifying the start-up process and reducing setup time.