Dates announced for ‘Beyond Monet’ exhibit at the Wisconsin Center

The immersive “Beyond Monet” art exhibit will run from Oct. 20, 2022 to Jan. 8, 2023, at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee, organizers announced Tuesday.

Beyond Monet will feature more than 400 of Claude Monet’s most iconic works of impressionism, including the “Water Lillies” series, “Impression, Sunrise,” and “Poppy Field.” The event’s presenting sponsor is the We Energies Foundation. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 5, at 9 a.m. through the event’s website.

The exhibit, which was announced in March, follows the successful run of “Beyond Van Gogh,” which sold nearly 200,000 tickets over seven months at the downtown convention center, emerging as the highest grossing event in the Wisconsin Center District’s history.

Both events are created by Mathieu St-Arnaud and Félix Fradet-Faguy and their team at Montreal-based Normal Studio and produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, which has offices in Winnipeg, Toronto, Vancouver and Nashville. The company sold more than 2.5 million tickets globally for Beyond Van Gogh.

“Beyond Monet builds on the global success of Beyond Van Gogh, and spans 50,000 square feet with over 1 million cubic feet of space, making it one of the largest immersive experiences in North America,” says Justin Paquin, producer, Paquin Entertainment Group. “You truly feel like you are a part of the bright and colorful world of Claude Monet rather than a spectator.”

The exhibit will operate on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. with the last entry at 7 p.m.; and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. with the last entry at 8 p.m. Additional days and hours could be added during the holiday season. Ticket prices on average range from $30-$50, according to a news release.

“We’re thrilled to partner again with Paquin Entertainment Group to bring another spectacular immersive experience to Milwaukee,” said Marty Brooks, president and chief executive officer of the Wisconsin Center District. “Every guest to the Wisconsin Center can look forward to our signature bold, proud, experience-obsessed delivery of service.”