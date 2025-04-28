Culver’s names new CEO

Prairie du Sac-based Culver’s Franchising System
announced today the appointment of Julie Fussner
to chief executive officer to succeed Enrique “Rick” Silva
, who retired in February, according to a press release form the company.
Fussner will oversee 670 owner operators in over 1,000 locations across 26 states.
“After a thorough and competitive search, Julie emerged as the clear choice to lead our organization into the next chapter,” said co-founder Craig Culver
. “Professionally, Julie brings visionary thinking, business expertise and an authentic leadership style. Just as valuable, though, is how effortlessly Julie builds Culver’s culture. She innately understands and shares the values that define us: Midwest hospitality and an appreciation for people.”
Fussner joined Culver’s in 2017 as vice president of marketing before being promoted to the company’s first chief marketing officer.
She will be Culver’s first female CEO.
“Culver’s is made up of some of the most passionate, collaborative and smart people I’ve ever worked alongside,” said Fussner. “I’m honored to have earned the opportunity to guide the teams across this beloved brand to continued long-term success by delivering on our mission to genuinely care, so every guest who chooses Culver’s leaves happy.”
Fussner will be the company’s fifth CEO. Culver's previous CEOs were Enrique “Rick” Silva; Joe Koss, who retired in 2020; Phil Keiser, who passed away in 2016; and Craig Culver, who stepped down as CEO in 2015.
