Culver’s names chief marketing officer

Prairie du Sac-based Culver Franchising System Inc. has promoted Julie Fussner to the newly created role of chief marketing officer.

Fussner joined Culver’s in 2017 as vice president of marketing. Now, as the first person to hold the CMO title in the company’s 38-year history, Fussner will take her leadership to the next level as the fast food chain continues to expand its footprint.

As VP of marketing, Fussner oversaw several key marketing initiatives, such as the unveiling of the CurderBurger in 2021 and the launch of the Welcome to Delicious integrated marketing campaign in 2022, Culver’s said in a news release Wednesday.

She’s also played a pivotal role in Culver’s recent growth, including the opening of at least 50 new restaurants in each of the past three years. Since her arrival, the chain has expanded from 616 locally owned and operated restaurants in 24 states to nearly 900 locations in 26 states today, according to the release.

“I’m honored to have earned the trust and respect of my colleagues here at Culver’s and to be named our CMO,” said Fussner in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to build the brand our guests across the country love so dearly.”

Prior to Culver’s, Fussner served as assistant vice president of brand and consumer marketing at Madison-based American Family Insurance. She previously held various leadership roles at Kraft Foods Group over a span of 10 years.

