Culver’s continues growing footprint, with three new stores planned in Wisconsin this year

Prairie du Sac-based quick-service chain Culver’s continues to grow its reach across the U.S., with 51 new franchise locations planned to open in 2024.

Three of those new restaurants will be located in Wisconsin, including Paddock Lake, which opened in January at 7600 Antioch Road. The others are planned in East Troy — tentatively opening in late summer at 2557 North St. — and Chippewa Falls, tentatively opening in late fall at 1165 Chippewa Crossing Boulevard. A company representative noted that opening timelines are subject to change due to a variety of factors.

Those openings will bring Culver’s Wisconsin store count to 151, including all seven of its corporate-owned stores, located in Sauk City, Spring Green, Richland Center, Baraboo, Middleton and Madison. That’s based on figures in the company’s annual franchise disclosure agreement, published recently by the state Department of Financial Institutions.

As for its national footprint, Culver’s is barreling toward 1,000 total stores at full speed. At the end of 2023, the chain had a total of 944 stores in 26 states, following the openings of 55 new units in 2021, 55 in 2022 and 52 last year. Add the 51 locations expected to be opening this year for what will be a grand total of 995. That’s up 61% from a total store count of 616 in 2017.

Besides Wisconsin, the states with the highest number of Culver’s locations (as of the end of 2023) are Illinois with 135, Florida with 102, Michigan with 96 and Indiana with 78. Of those five states, Florida is the fastest growing, with 13 new locations projected to open this year.

The franchise disclosure document also includes Culver’s financial statements. The company’s operating revenue for fiscal 2023 was up 18% year-over-year at $263.8 million, including $236.2 million generated by franchise units and $27.6 million by company-owned stores. Net earnings for the year were also up 40% at $106.3 million.