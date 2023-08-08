Culver’s planned in Paddock Lake

A Culver’s restaurant is planned in the Kenosha County village of Paddock Lake.

Plans for the restaurant, located near the intersection of Highway 83 and Highway 50, show a typical Culver’s design with drive through and dine-in service.

The surrounding area already has a McDonald’s, Burger King, Taco Bell and Subway. A Dunkin’ Donuts is also under construction.

An affiliate of Culver’s franchise operator Ashish Merchant purchased about 2 acres of land at 7600 Antioch Road last month and the Village Board approved plans for the restaurant in June.

Merchant, represented by Tom Treder of Founders 3, purchased the land from an affiliate of Bear Real Estate Group for $685,000, according to state real estate records.

Prairie du Sac-based Culver’s has 947 locations in 26 states, including four in Kenosha County.

