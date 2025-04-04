Log In
Restaurants

Culver’s to add 55 new locations this year

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
A Culver's restaurant location. Credit: Culver's
A Culver's restaurant location. Credit: Culver's
Prairie du Sac-based restaurant chain Culver’s plans to open 55 new locations this year, after opening 53 locations last year, according to the company’s annual franchise disclosure agreement, published recently by the state Department of Financial Institutions.

The company had 997 locations at the end of 2024, so its plans for 2025 would increase its number of locations to 1,052.

Culver’s plans to add 15 locations in Florida, 10 in Michigan, six in Indiana and two in Wisconsin this year.

Only seven of Culver’s restaurants are company-owned, the rest are owned by franchisees.

Wisconsin had 145 Culver’s locations at the end of 2024, the most in the nation, followed by Illinois with 136, Florida 119 and Michigan 98.

The franchise disclosure document also includes Culver’s financial statements. The company’s operating revenue for fiscal 2024 was up 13.2% year-over-year to $298.6 million. The company’s net earnings for 2024 were $104.2 million, down 2% from 2023.

